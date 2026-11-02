Hamirpur neighbor accused of raping and killing 3-year-old girl
India
A heartbreaking incident in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, saw a three-year-old girl allegedly raped and killed by her neighbor.
The accused, 30, reportedly lured her away and later pretended to help search for her when she went missing.
When the child's body was found that evening, the village erupted in anger, leading to clashes with police and damaged vehicles.
Accused hospitalized after firing at police
When the family turned in the accused to police, he tried to escape by firing at them with a hidden pistol.
Officers shot him in the leg; he is now hospitalized.
As police took the child's body for postmortem, villagers threw stones and vandalized six police vehicles.
Authorities say they used minimal force to calm things down.
The accused faces serious charges as investigations continue.