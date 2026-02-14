Hampi Utsav 2026 begins with minor fire, Siddaramaiah makes announcement India Feb 14, 2026

Hampi Utsav 2026 got off to a shaky start when a minor fire broke out in front of the stage due to firecrackers bursting. Thankfully, no one was hurt and things quickly returned to normal.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah kicked off the event and took the opportunity to announce that Hampi Utsav will now be held every year in early November instead of February—making it easier for students during exam season and honoring late minister MP Prakash's vision.