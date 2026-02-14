Hampi Utsav 2026 begins with minor fire, Siddaramaiah makes announcement
Hampi Utsav 2026 got off to a shaky start when a minor fire broke out in front of the stage due to firecrackers bursting. Thankfully, no one was hurt and things quickly returned to normal.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah kicked off the event and took the opportunity to announce that Hampi Utsav will now be held every year in early November instead of February—making it easier for students during exam season and honoring late minister MP Prakash's vision.
Everything you need to know
This three-day fest has something for everyone: adventure sports and helicopter tours, traditional games, rangoli art battles, food stalls, water sports, rural sports, music, dance and drama, puppet shows and folk performances.
With 2,000 police officers on duty, organizers are making sure everyone can have fun safely.