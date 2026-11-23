Hand pump in Jhansi poured raw liquor, woman arrested
In Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, police raided a spot where a hand pump, meant for water, was actually pouring out raw liquor.
Turns out, it was secretly connected to a concealed underground storage area containing raw liquor.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested under the Excise Act, and the investigation is still ongoing.
Officers found 30L liquor, destroyed 1000L
During the raid on November 21, officers found 30-liter of raw liquor and destroyed another 1,000-liter on site.
The hand pump had been cleverly disguised to look like a normal water source.
Authorities have now registered a case in this setup and are looking into further investigation.