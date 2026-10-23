Handwritten bomb threat found in women's restroom at Kolkata airport
India
A handwritten bomb threat was found in a women's restroom at Kolkata airport on Friday, causing a brief scare.
Security teams quickly searched the area but did not find anything dangerous, and flights kept running as usual.
Security tightened, CCTV and staff questioned
Security has been tightened while officials check CCTV footage and talk to cleaning staff to figure out who left the note.
This follows a similar email threat earlier this month, but once again, no explosives turned up.
Airport authorities say operations will go on without disruption.