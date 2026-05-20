Hanif Khan says Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic body demolished home
India
A 31-year-old named Hanif Khan says his house was unfairly torn down by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic body during a May 13 demolition drive linked to the Nida Khan case.
Hanif claims he bought his 600-square-foot home just two months ago, had all the right paperwork, and still lost everything overnight.
Court to decide demolition legality
Hanif and AIMIM corporator Matin Patel both argue that city officials didn't follow proper rules, changing names on notices without warning and starting demolitions before a 24-hour notice period ended.
The court has already called out the civic body for these lapses, and now both sides will face off in court to decide if these demolitions were actually legal.