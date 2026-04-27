Hansraj College suspends 30 students; union protests against crackdown
What's the story
Hansraj College in Delhi University has suspended around 30 students, including four elected office-bearers of the student union. The administration cited "acts of indiscipline, physical violence, and defamation" as reasons for the suspensions. The college's decision has been met with criticism from the student union, which has called for a protest demonstration on Monday against the suspension notices issued in just about a week.
Suspension details
First notice suspended 14 students
The suspensions came after incidents of violence and misconduct during the college festival on April 8 and 9. A notice issued on April 20 suspended 14 students for their involvement in these incidents. The notice didn't mention the suspension duration but barred them from entering campus except for exams and internal assessments.
Union suspensions
Second notice suspended 4 more students
A second notice on April 22 suspended four more students for alleged physical violence and misconduct. The final notice, dated April 25, suspended the four office-bearers of the student union: the president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary. They were suspended for their alleged involvement in defaming the college on social media. The college administration has not disclosed any further details about these suspensions or their duration.
Accusations
Student union president approaches HC over suspension
Parth Srivastava, the former president of the student union, has accused the college administration of targeting him. He alleged that he received his suspension letter soon after filing an RTI application regarding irregularities at the college. He said the move by the college administration was completely arbitrary and that he has already approached the Delhi High Court regarding the issue.