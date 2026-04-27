Hansraj College suspends 30 students; union protests against crackdown

Hansraj College in Delhi University has suspended around 30 students, including four elected office-bearers of the student union. The administration cited "acts of indiscipline, physical violence, and defamation" as reasons for the suspensions. The college's decision has been met with criticism from the student union, which has called for a protest demonstration on Monday against the suspension notices issued in just about a week.

Suspension details First notice suspended 14 students The suspensions came after incidents of violence and misconduct during the college festival on April 8 and 9. A notice issued on April 20 suspended 14 students for their involvement in these incidents. The notice didn't mention the suspension duration but barred them from entering campus except for exams and internal assessments.

Union suspensions Second notice suspended 4 more students A second notice on April 22 suspended four more students for alleged physical violence and misconduct. The final notice, dated April 25, suspended the four office-bearers of the student union: the president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary. They were suspended for their alleged involvement in defaming the college on social media. The college administration has not disclosed any further details about these suspensions or their duration.

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