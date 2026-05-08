Hantavirus detected on MV Hondius in 2 Indian passengers
India
Two Indian passengers on the MV Hondius cruise ship have tested positive for hantavirus, but health officials say there is no need to panic back home.
Dr. Naveen Kumar from ICMR-NIV called these "isolated ones" and pointed out that it is really rare for hantavirus to spread between people.
The WHO also said the general public risk remains low/minimal.
Hantavirus rodent transmission, cruise passengers traced
Hantavirus usually spreads through contact with infected rodents, not people, and causes fever and breathing problems that can look like other illnesses.
The MV Hondius, carrying over 140 people, is now heading to Spain's Canary Islands.
Meanwhile, countries like the UK and South Africa are tracing anyone who got off earlier, just to be safe.