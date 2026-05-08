Hantavirus detected on MV Hondius in 2 Indian passengers India May 08, 2026

Two Indian passengers on the MV Hondius cruise ship have tested positive for hantavirus, but health officials say there is no need to panic back home.

Dr. Naveen Kumar from ICMR-NIV called these "isolated ones" and pointed out that it is really rare for hantavirus to spread between people.

The WHO also said the general public risk remains low/minimal.