Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 2 marks birth of Lord Hanuman
India
Hanuman Jayanti is coming up on April 2, 2026, celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman, known for his strength and loyalty.
The festival lines up with Chaitra Purnima (the full moon), and while traditions can vary by region, it's a big day across India.
Devotees bathe recite and share prasad
Devotees start with an early bath, then offer sindoor, flowers, and sweets to Hanuman.
Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa or Sundarkand is a must for many, along with aarti and sometimes fasting.
Giving to charity is also important. People use the day to do good deeds and share prasad at temples, making it as much about community as personal devotion.