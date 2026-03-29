Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 2 marks birth of Lord Hanuman

Devotees bathe recite and share prasad

Devotees start with an early bath, then offer sindoor, flowers, and sweets to Hanuman.

Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa or Sundarkand is a must for many, along with aarti and sometimes fasting.

Giving to charity is also important. People use the day to do good deeds and share prasad at temples, making it as much about community as personal devotion.