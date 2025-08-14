Next Article
'Har Ghar Tiranga' walkathon in Delhi tomorrow: What to know
Heads up, Delhi!
On August 14, 2025, around 5,000 students will hit the streets for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' walkathon from Kamla Market to Central Park Connaught Circus.
The event runs from 9:30am to noon and is part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
Traffic restrictions and diversions
Key roads like Bhavbhuti Marg and Kamla Market roundabout will see traffic diversions.
No public parking is allowed on Mata Sundari Road, and vehicles parked illegally—especially near Ajmeri Gate Chowk—will be towed away.
Busses and other heavy vehicles are also restricted during this time.
Delhi Traffic Police is asking everyone to plan ahead and cooperate so things go smoothly for all.