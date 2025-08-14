Next Article
UP: 30 injured as bus heading to Delhi overturns
A double-decker bus heading from Gorakhpur to Delhi overturned on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, leaving at least 30 people injured.
The accident happened Wednesday night after heavy rain made the road slippery.
Local villagers jumped in to help before emergency crews arrived.
No fatalities reported
Police and officials got everyone out within an hour and rushed them to Ram Sanehi Ghat Community Health Centre—two seriously hurt passengers were sent to the district hospital.
Thankfully, there were no fatalities. Authorities are urging everyone to be extra careful on the roads.