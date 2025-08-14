Next Article
Punjab Police bust Lawrence Bishnoi gang module, arrest 2 men
Punjab Police just caught two Lawrence Bishnoi gang members on the Patiala-Ambala highway near Shambhu village.
The Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) also seized a 9mm Glock and six live rounds.
DGP Gaurav Yadav announced the arrests on X, highlighting the breakthrough against organized crime.
Investigators say they're linked to the recent Fazilka murder
These two aren't small-time—police say they're linked to over 15 serious cases across Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
After a murder, they fled to Nepal but came back on orders from foreign handlers for another big job.
Investigators have also connected them to the recent killing of Bharat Ratan alias Vicky in Fazilka.