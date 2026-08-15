Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra draws thousands in Bihar and Jharkhand
Independence Day 2026 saw thousands in Bihar and Jharkhand hit the streets for the "Tiranga Yatra," waving flags and celebrating unity as part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.
Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary led a rally in Munger, paying tribute to icons like the late Nandalal Bose, Ambedkar, and Sardar Patel.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that, following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative has evolved into a powerful campaign driven by public participation, with crowds chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."
Babulal Marandi joins BJP Tiranga Yatra
Jharkhand's Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi also participated in the Tiranga Yatra organized by the BJP in Medininagar (Daltonganj).
The CRPF's CoBRA Battalion organized a motorcycle rally in Khunti district, visiting schools to hand out flags and chat about civic responsibility.
Nine Jharkhand police officers have been selected for the President's Police Medal; Bihar Police has also been awarded the prestigious President's Colour Award this year.
The day was packed with celebrations and recognition across both states.