Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra draws thousands in Bihar and Jharkhand

Jharkhand's Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi also participated in the Tiranga Yatra organized by the BJP in Medininagar (Daltonganj).

The CRPF's CoBRA Battalion organized a motorcycle rally in Khunti district, visiting schools to hand out flags and chat about civic responsibility.

Nine Jharkhand police officers have been selected for the President's Police Medal; Bihar Police has also been awarded the prestigious President's Colour Award this year.

The day was packed with celebrations and recognition across both states.