'Har Har Mahadev' chants in India's fastest metro ride

Meanwhile, the metro is a big boost for commuters

Beyond the headlines, this new metro is actually India's fastest—zipping along at about 120km/h and operating within Meerut between Meerut South and Modipuram in roughly 30 minutes, while the Delhi-Meerut RRTS links Delhi to Meerut in under an hour.

With 13 stations and more expansions planned, it's a big deal for commuters.

Still, its first day will be remembered as much for what happened inside the train as for what it means for travel in NCR.