'Har Har Mahadev' chants in India's fastest metro ride
The Meerut Metro just launched with Prime Minister Modi inaugurating, connecting Meerut South to Modipuram as part of the big Delhi-Meerut corridor.
But instead of just celebrating, a video from the first ride went viral—passengers were chanting Hindu slogans, which quickly set off a heated discussion online.
Video of the incident went viral on social media
During the inaugural ride, people were heard shouting "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Shri Ram," reportedly after spotting Muslim passengers on board.
The video triggered strong reactions across social media, with the video catching widespread attention online.
Meanwhile, the metro is a big boost for commuters
Beyond the headlines, this new metro is actually India's fastest—zipping along at about 120km/h and operating within Meerut between Meerut South and Modipuram in roughly 30 minutes, while the Delhi-Meerut RRTS links Delhi to Meerut in under an hour.
With 13 stations and more expansions planned, it's a big deal for commuters.
Still, its first day will be remembered as much for what happened inside the train as for what it means for travel in NCR.