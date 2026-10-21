Har ki Pauri water low as Upper Ganga Canal closed
India
Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar is running low on water right now, which has made things tricky for visiting pilgrims.
The drop happened because the Upper Ganga Canal is closed for 20 days for cleaning and repairs, so there's barely any flow at the ghats, and people are even using mugs and small vessels (lotas) to complete their rituals.
Officials say supply returns by Dhanteras
The canal shutdown is all about maintenance and making sure the area's ready for big upcoming events like Kumbh Mela.
Officials say water supply will be back to normal by Dhanteras, residents said, and have set up temporary fixes so rituals can go on.
Many devotees are adapting, one pilgrim shared that even with less water, Sanjay said he felt blessed to be here.