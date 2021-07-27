Harappan-era city Dholavira inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Dholavira, a Harappan-era metropolis in Gujarat, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the organization said on Tuesday. "Dholavira: A Harappan city, in India, just inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List. Congratulations!" UNESCO tweeted. The ongoing 44th session of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee has already given India a new world heritage site in the form of the Rudreswara/ Ramappa Temple in Telangana.

The Rudreswara/Ramappa Temple in Telangana dates back to the 13th century. Gujarat so far has three world heritage sites- Champaner near Pavagadh, Rani ki Vav in Patan, and the historic city of Ahmedabad. This session of the World Heritage Committee is being chaired from Fuzhou in China and is being held online. It started on July 16 and will end on July 31.

Dholavira is 40th Indian treasure to be given the inscription

The 44th session combines current work and issues left outstanding since last year when the annual meeting was postponed due to COVID-19. "It gives immense pride to share with my fellow Indians that #Dholavira is now the 40th treasure in India to be given @UNESCO's World Heritage Inscription," Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.

This shows PM's steadfast commitment in promoting Indian culture: Reddy

"Today is a proud day for India, especially for the people of Gujarat," the minister said in the tweet. "Since 2014, India has added 10 new World Heritage sites - one-fourth of our total sites. This shows Prime Minister @narendramodi's steadfast commitment in promoting the Indian culture, heritage, and the Indian way of life," Reddy further tweeted.

