Hardeep Puri denies Indian firms directly selling fuel to Russia
India
India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, just cleared the air: Indian companies aren't directly selling fuel to Russia.
If Russian gas stations are pumping Indian gasoline right now, it's probably because traders are reselling it along the way.
This comes as Russia deals with major fuel shortages and long lines at pumps.
Russia imports gasoline from Belarus, India
Russia's running low on gasoline and is scrambling to import hundreds of thousands of tons each month from countries like Belarus and yes, some of that is coming from India (at least 60,000 metric tons so far).
Basically: Russia needs fuel fast, and global trading routes are getting creative.