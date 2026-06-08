Hardeep Puri: India prepared 30 to 60 days' energy supply
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reassured everyone that India is prepared to deal with any sudden energy supply issues for 30 to 60 days, even if the crucial Strait of Hormuz stays closed due to West Asia conflicts.
He explained that thanks to strong domestic reserves and a mix of suppliers, "We are quite okay for the next 30 to 60 days."
India sources energy from 41 countries
India now sources energy from 41 countries, so it is not tied down to one region.
This smart move helps avoid big disruptions if trouble hits anywhere.
Plus, partnerships like direct LPG shipments from the United Arab Emirates have boosted energy security.
With overall reserves covering 76 to 80 days' needs—including during crises like COVID-19 or the Russia-Ukraine war—India has managed to keep prices steady for consumers.
Petroleum minister warns conflicts risk economies
Puri cautioned that while things look good short term, ongoing world conflicts could have serious economic impacts everywhere if they drag on.