Hardeep Puri: India prepared 30 to 60 days' energy supply

India sources energy from 41 countries

India now sources energy from 41 countries, so it is not tied down to one region.

This smart move helps avoid big disruptions if trouble hits anywhere.

Plus, partnerships like direct LPG shipments from the United Arab Emirates have boosted energy security.

With overall reserves covering 76 to 80 days' needs—including during crises like COVID-19 or the Russia-Ukraine war—India has managed to keep prices steady for consumers.