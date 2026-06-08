Hardeep Puri says India never told to cut Russian oil
India
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says India was never told to cut off Russian oil, and the government has kept fuel prices steady even as global energy markets got pretty chaotic.
He credits Prime Minister Modi's focus on consumers and smart moves to diversify where India gets its energy.
India buys energy from 41 countries
India now buys energy from 41 countries, so it isn't stuck relying on just a few places.
Even when trouble hit the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and LPG, and global crude prices shot up to $105 a barrel, fuel prices here remained stable.
Puri points out that thanks to international partnerships and diplomacy, the last price hike was way back in February 2022.