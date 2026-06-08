Hardeep Puri says India never told to cut Russian oil

India buys energy from 41 countries

India now buys energy from 41 countries, so it isn't stuck relying on just a few places.

Even when trouble hit the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and LPG, and global crude prices shot up to $105 a barrel, fuel prices here remained stable.

Puri points out that thanks to international partnerships and diplomacy, the last price hike was way back in February 2022.