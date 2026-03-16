Hardeep Puri's daughter sues over false claims linking her to Epstein

Content accuses her of taking money from Epstein

Puri says the content spreading online uses edited videos and misleading captions to falsely accuse her and the firm where she worked, Realm Partners LLC, of taking money from Epstein and plotting with Robert Millard against Lehman Brothers.

She calls these claims "entirely false, malicious, and devoid of any factual foundation," arguing they're meant to cause reputational harm.

The suit targets 14 named people plus several unknown users, seeking removal of online content and injunctive relief to block further publication of the alleged defamatory material.