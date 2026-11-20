The government slashed fuel duties multiple times, most recently by ₹10 per liter in March 2026, to soften the blow of rising international prices.

Even with oil prices spiking near $120 a barrel and major supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, India's 107,000 fuel stations kept running smoothly.

It wasn't easy; oil companies continued selling petrol and diesel at rates that did not fully reflect their procurement costs, but these moves helped keep pumps affordable for everyone.