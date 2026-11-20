Hardeep Singh Puri credits excise cuts for India's fuel stability
India managed to keep gasoline and diesel prices stable this year, even when global oil markets were all over the place.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri credits this to timely excise duty cuts and smart handling of domestic fuel supplies, helping shield everyday people from sudden price hikes.
India's duty cuts kept pumps affordable
The government slashed fuel duties multiple times, most recently by ₹10 per liter in March 2026, to soften the blow of rising international prices.
Even with oil prices spiking near $120 a barrel and major supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, India's 107,000 fuel stations kept running smoothly.
It wasn't easy; oil companies continued selling petrol and diesel at rates that did not fully reflect their procurement costs, but these moves helped keep pumps affordable for everyone.