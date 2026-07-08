Hardeep Singh Puri defends E20, calls concerns 'misrepresentation' in India
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is pushing back against concerns about E20 gasoline (that's 20% ethanol-blended fuel), calling them a "misrepresentation."
He pointed out that carmakers, service centers, and drivers haven't reported any big issues since India switched to E20 in April 2025.
With nearly 200 million two-wheelers and 2 million four-wheelers using it, he says the shift is going smoothly as part of India's bigger plan to use more ethanol.
Government examines E25 and E85
Some people want even higher blends like E25 or E85, and the government is looking into it but isn't rushing: technical checks and talks with stakeholders are still underway.
While older vehicle owners have complained about things like lower mileage or extra maintenance with E20, officials say these are balanced out by better acceleration and engine performance.
The main goal: cut down on oil imports and help farmers earn more.