Hardeep Singh Puri denies lockdown as Modi urges fuel saving
India
No, there's no lockdown coming. Oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri made that clear at a business summit after Prime Minister Modi asked everyone to save fuel because of the West Asia crisis.
Recently, Prime Minister Modi encouraged people to try out metros, carpooling, or working from home to help cut down on fuel use.
Modi urges saving foreign exchange
Modi's message is all about easing India's financial stress and saving foreign exchange.
He suggested holding off on buying gold or traveling abroad for a year and even cutting back on things like edible oil.
The government is also boosting LPG production to keep up with demand but says there are no plans right now to raise gold import duty.