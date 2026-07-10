Hardeep Singh Puri: ethanol blending avoided nearly 31MT crude imports
India
India's push to mix ethanol with gasoline is paying off, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says it's helped the country avoid importing nearly 31 million tons of crude oil.
Besides boosting energy security, this move also gives farmers a lift by increasing demand for homegrown ethanol.
Oil Ministry admits E20 mileage loss
Puri brushed off criticism of E20 fuel (that's 20% ethanol, 80% gasoline), calling most complaints a "rent-a-cause."
While the Oil Ministry admits some cars might get 3% to 5% lower mileage, they point out perks like cleaner emissions and better engine performance.
Big auto brands like Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp haven't seen any unusual wear or corrosion in vehicles running on E20 so far.