Hardeep Singh Puri: ethanol blending avoided nearly 31MT crude imports

Oil Ministry admits E20 mileage loss

Puri brushed off criticism of E20 fuel (that's 20% ethanol, 80% gasoline), calling most complaints a "rent-a-cause."

While the Oil Ministry admits some cars might get 3% to 5% lower mileage, they point out perks like cleaner emissions and better engine performance.

Big auto brands like Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp haven't seen any unusual wear or corrosion in vehicles running on E20 so far.