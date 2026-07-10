Hardeep Singh Puri says ethanol blending keeps fuel prices low

Ethanol policy shields consumers, costs ₹75,000cr

Puri points out that this strategy protects people from sudden price jumps caused by global events, like the Middle East conflict that's sent oil prices soaring.

Plus, switching to crops like maize for ethanol (instead of water-hungry sugarcane or rice) has boosted farmer incomes and saved water.

The downside? State-run oil companies are taking a hit, having incurred nearly ₹75,000 crore in Q1 (first quarter) 2026 because fuel price hikes have been delayed despite rising crude costs.