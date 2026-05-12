Hardeep Singh Puri says fuel price changes are not election-related
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says fuel price changes aren't about politics or elections.
At a recent business summit, he pointed out that gasoline and diesel prices have barely moved in four years; the last hike was back in 2022.
As he put it, "People said straight after elections prices will be raised. How many elections have happened in the last four years?" elections and fuel price revisions were unrelated.
Puri warns possible hikes, cites reserves
Puri admitted price hikes could still happen if global issues get worse, but stressed that India is ready for tough times, especially with tensions rising in West Asia.
The government is boosting LPG production and has built up solid reserves: 60 days' worth of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), plus 45 days of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
Even with gasoline use jumping 6% last month, he assured there's "There's no shortage anywhere," though oil companies are feeling the pinch financially.
If things stay unstable globally, PM Modi urged policymakers to consider measures to reduce fiscal strain if the conflict continues.