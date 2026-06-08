Hardeep Singh Puri says India has 76-80 day oil buffer
India's got a solid safety net when it comes to oil, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, the country can handle supply hiccups for up to 76 to 80 days, thanks to strategic reserves and stocked refineries.
So even if there's trouble in places like the Strait of Hormuz, we're covered for a while.
India diversifies energy supply and infrastructure
To keep things steady, India is mixing up its energy sources and expanding infrastructure.
The government has locked in extra liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, shipments from the United Arab Emirates, started exploring new areas like the Andaman Basin, and boosted refinery capacity.
Puri also addressed criticism about reserve management by highlighting regular replenishment and a huge jump in LPG connections, from 140 million in 2014 to more than 330 million now, showing India's push toward stronger energy independence.