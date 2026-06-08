Hardeep Singh Puri says India has 76-80 day oil buffer

India diversifies energy supply and infrastructure

To keep things steady, India is mixing up its energy sources and expanding infrastructure.

The government has locked in extra liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, shipments from the United Arab Emirates, started exploring new areas like the Andaman Basin, and boosted refinery capacity.

Puri also addressed criticism about reserve management by highlighting regular replenishment and a huge jump in LPG connections, from 140 million in 2014 to more than 330 million now, showing India's push toward stronger energy independence.