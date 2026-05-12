Hardeep Singh Puri says India has enough oil and gas
India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri just reassured everyone that the country has enough oil and gas to keep things running smoothly, even with global energy chaos and other countries facing steep fuel price hikes.
He pointed out that India hasn't seen a rise in fuel prices for four years, despite the ongoing supply crisis caused by the Strait of Hormuz situation.
Indian oil companies losing ₹1,000Cr daily
To make sure there's no shortage at home, India boosted its daily LPG production from 36,000 to 54,000 metric tons during a recent 75-day disruption.
The country now has reserves covering about two months of crude oil and LNG, plus a month and a half of LPG.
But here's the catch: oil companies are losing about ₹1,000 crore every day to keep prices stable.
Puri also encouraged people to use energy wisely so everyone can get through this tough stretch together.