Hardeep Singh Puri says India has enough oil and gas

Indian oil companies losing ₹1,000Cr daily

To make sure there's no shortage at home, India boosted its daily LPG production from 36,000 to 54,000 metric tons during a recent 75-day disruption.

The country now has reserves covering about two months of crude oil and LNG, plus a month and a half of LPG.

But here's the catch: oil companies are losing about ₹1,000 crore every day to keep prices stable.

Puri also encouraged people to use energy wisely so everyone can get through this tough stretch together.