India boosts LPG production 68%

The Strait of Hormuz used to handle 90% of India's crude imports and 60% of its LPG.

When worries about disruptions started this year, India boosted its own LPG production by 68%, and began sourcing more from places like the US and Australia.

Puri also mentioned Iran's helpful attitude—"They have been good to us"—and explained how diplomatic moves kept supplies steady, with no extra charges or interruptions.