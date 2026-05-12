Hardeep Singh Puri says India's energy supplies safe for now
India
India's energy supplies are safe for now, even with the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the country has 69 days' worth of oil and liquefied natural gas, or LNG, plus 45 days of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, in reserve.
"There is no supply issue," he reassured, aiming to calm any worries about shortages.
Government boosts LPG output 54,000 tons
To stay ahead of any problems, the government boosted daily LPG production from around 36,000 tons to 54,000 tons.
Puri credited this quick action with preventing any dryouts across the country, so no one's been left without cooking gas.
The message: India's prepared and looking out for everyone's energy needs.