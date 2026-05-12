Hardeep Singh Puri says India's energy supplies safe for now India May 12, 2026

India's energy supplies are safe for now, even with the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the country has 69 days' worth of oil and liquefied natural gas, or LNG, plus 45 days of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, in reserve.

"There is no supply issue," he reassured, aiming to calm any worries about shortages.