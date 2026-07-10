Hardoi wedding turns tense after groom's brother tugs bride's pallu
India
A wedding in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, took an unexpected turn when the groom's younger brother playfully tugged the bride's pallu during the final rituals.
What started as a joke quickly escalated; family members got upset, and a heated argument broke out between both sides.
Families agree to pay ₹4,500
With some relatives reportedly drunk, things got physical: the groom ended up with a head injury and the bride's cousin was also hurt.
Police stepped in, but no one filed complaints, both families talked it out at the station with help from local leaders.
They agreed to cover medical costs (₹4,500), returned home together, and finished the wedding rituals later that evening.