Hariau village Dalit bride Pooja Meghwal allegedly forced off mare

Pooja Meghwal rides mare at protest

On May 7, Dalit community members and Bahujan Samaj Party workers marched in protest, with Meghwal riding a mare to reclaim the moment.

Protesters criticized police for slow action; only four arrests have been made so far.

Bhim Army leaders are demanding all arrests, compensation, and security for Meghwal's family, warning of bigger protests if justice isn't served soon.