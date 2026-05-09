Hariau village Dalit bride Pooja Meghwal allegedly forced off mare
India
In Hariau village near Udaipur, a Dalit bride named Pooja Meghwal was allegedly forced to get off a mare during her wedding on April 29, a move many saw as humiliating and disrespectful.
The incident quickly drew outrage both locally and online, especially after Meghwal said her family was assaulted.
Pooja Meghwal rides mare at protest
On May 7, Dalit community members and Bahujan Samaj Party workers marched in protest, with Meghwal riding a mare to reclaim the moment.
Protesters criticized police for slow action; only four arrests have been made so far.
Bhim Army leaders are demanding all arrests, compensation, and security for Meghwal's family, warning of bigger protests if justice isn't served soon.