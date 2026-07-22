Haridwar commission orders Red Chief to refund or replace shoes

The buyer ordered the shoes from Amazon in February 2025 and got them delivered in March 2025, but noticed they fell apart within a month.

When they tried returning them in early March, the delivery agent refused, saying the shoes had been used.

The commission disagreed with Red Chief's defense, saying customers have every right to expect products that last and shouldn't be blocked from returns if something's genuinely wrong.

This case is a reminder: brands need to stand by what they sell and respect buyers' rights.