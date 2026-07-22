Haridwar commission orders Red Chief to refund or replace shoes
Red Chief has been ordered by the Haridwar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to refund or replace a pair of shoes that tore just weeks after being bought online.
The customer, frustrated after their return request was denied, will also receive ₹5,000 for mental stress and ₹2,000 to cover legal costs.
Commission rejects Red Chief defense
The buyer ordered the shoes from Amazon in February 2025 and got them delivered in March 2025, but noticed they fell apart within a month.
When they tried returning them in early March, the delivery agent refused, saying the shoes had been used.
The commission disagreed with Red Chief's defense, saying customers have every right to expect products that last and shouldn't be blocked from returns if something's genuinely wrong.
This case is a reminder: brands need to stand by what they sell and respect buyers' rights.