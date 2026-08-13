Haridwar left to deal with 63,50,293kg trash after Kanwar Yatra 

"...approximately 7000 tonnes of garbage were generated during the two weeks of Kanwar yatra. It is being cleared since Tuesday evening, as Kanwariyas started leaving the city for their respective destinations after the Shravan Shivratri Ganga Aarti. Sanitation workers have been deployed in groups around Har-ki-Pauri and the Mela," Nandan Kumar, municipal corporation town commissioner, said.

"Waste collection and disposal is also being carried out in city markets, lanes, roads and parking lots on a war footing," Kumar added.