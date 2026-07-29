Haridwar police roll out Kanwar Mela traffic plan July 30

Heavy vehicles are allowed into Haridwar only between midnight and 4am until August 4, and from August 5-11, they're banned completely.

Parking is set up outside the city. State busses from Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana will use alternate expressway routes to reach stops like Rishikul Ground; private busses will enter through places like Bairagi Camp.

Pilgrims heading further (think Kedarnath or Badrinath) should stick to expressway-connected roads.