Haridwar police roll out Kanwar Mela traffic plan July 30
Heading to Haridwar for Kanwar Mela? The police have rolled out a special traffic plan starting July 30.
NH-58 will be reserved just for Kanwariyas on peak days, while regular travelers can take the Biharigarh route to avoid the crowds.
Haridwar police impose heavy vehicle curbs
Heavy vehicles are allowed into Haridwar only between midnight and 4am until August 4, and from August 5-11, they're banned completely.
Parking is set up outside the city. State busses from Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana will use alternate expressway routes to reach stops like Rishikul Ground; private busses will enter through places like Bairagi Camp.
Pilgrims heading further (think Kedarnath or Badrinath) should stick to expressway-connected roads.
Marked Ganga canal routes for Kanwariyas
If you're walking as a Kanwarriya, you'll need to follow marked paths along the Ganga Canal.
Chilla Motor Road becomes one-way during the event, and emergency services get special access via Hill Bypass to keep things moving smoothly.
All these steps are meant to help everyone get around safely during the festival rush.