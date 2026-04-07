Haridwar relocates raw meat shops to Sarai for Ardh Kumbh

Haridwar could see 150 shopkeepers affected

So far, 20 licensed shopkeepers are set to move, and more spots will be given based on demand.

But since current rules ban meat sales within five kilometers of Har Ki Pauri ghat, about 150 shopkeepers could be affected if there aren't enough spots in Sarai.

Some local leaders and business owners are worried, especially with Bakr Eid coming up, but the corporation says they're open to public feedback before making final changes.