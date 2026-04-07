Haridwar relocates raw meat shops to Sarai for Ardh Kumbh
Getting ready for the big Ardh Kumbh festival in early 2027, Haridwar's city officials have decided to relocate all raw meat shops from the city to Sarai village.
Mayor Kiran Jaisal said most members backed this move, which is meant to keep things smooth for festival crowds by shifting shops to facilities constructed in Sarai for allotment.
Haridwar could see 150 shopkeepers affected
So far, 20 licensed shopkeepers are set to move, and more spots will be given based on demand.
But since current rules ban meat sales within five kilometers of Har Ki Pauri ghat, about 150 shopkeepers could be affected if there aren't enough spots in Sarai.
Some local leaders and business owners are worried, especially with Bakr Eid coming up, but the corporation says they're open to public feedback before making final changes.