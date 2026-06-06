Haridwar seers ask vendors to rename veg biryani to pulao
India
Seers in Haridwar are asking local food vendors to swap the name Veg Biryani for Veg Pulao, saying biryani feels out of place in a city known for its spiritual, vegetarian traditions.
Their goal is to keep Haridwar's sacred vibe strong for both locals and visitors.
Akhand Parshuram Akhada urges menu relabeling
Members of the Akhand Parshuram Akhada are visiting food stalls, encouraging shopkeepers to update their menus, and some have already made the change.
The seers say this isn't about hurting business but about respecting Haridwar's identity.
They've mentioned possible protests if things don't shift, but they're hopeful people and authorities will get on board.