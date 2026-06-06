Haridwar seers ask vendors to rename veg biryani to pulao

Akhand Parshuram Akhada urges menu relabeling

Members of the Akhand Parshuram Akhada are visiting food stalls, encouraging shopkeepers to update their menus, and some have already made the change.

The seers say this isn't about hurting business but about respecting Haridwar's identity.

They've mentioned possible protests if things don't shift, but they're hopeful people and authorities will get on board.