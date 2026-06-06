Haridwar signboards will include Sanskrit ahead of Ardh Kumbh

Experts to oversee Haridwar signboard translations

To keep translations accurate, two Sanskrit experts are on board, including Vani Bhushan, the nodal officer from Jay Bharat Sadhu Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya.

Signboards at key places like ghats, bus stands, and schools will be updated.

A Sanskrit scholar welcomed the change, seeing it as a boost for Haridwar's deep-rooted connection with Sanskrit and its unique culture.