Haridwar signboards will include Sanskrit ahead of Ardh Kumbh
India
Haridwar is getting a fresh look for the Ardh Kumbh: signboards all over the city will now include Sanskrit.
The move aims to celebrate Uttarakhand's official status for the language and make things more welcoming for pilgrims visiting this historic spot.
Experts to oversee Haridwar signboard translations
To keep translations accurate, two Sanskrit experts are on board, including Vani Bhushan, the nodal officer from Jay Bharat Sadhu Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya.
Signboards at key places like ghats, bus stands, and schools will be updated.
A Sanskrit scholar welcomed the change, seeing it as a boost for Haridwar's deep-rooted connection with Sanskrit and its unique culture.