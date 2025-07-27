Haridwar stampede kills 6, families to get ₹2 lakh each

Authorities reviewing safety measures

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the injured at AIIMS Rishikesh and announced ₹2 lakh for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those hurt.

Ten people were hospitalized after the incident, with four still in critical condition.

Temple authorities admitted that the crowd was just too big for police to handle this time, so officials are now reviewing safety measures to prevent something like this from happening again.