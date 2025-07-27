Haridwar stampede kills 6, families to get ₹2 lakh each
A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday left six people dead and over two dozen injured.
What started as rumors about a snapped electric wire turned out to be a case of someone slipping on crowded steps, which set off panic in the crowd.
The state government has ordered an official investigation to find out exactly what happened.
Authorities reviewing safety measures
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the injured at AIIMS Rishikesh and announced ₹2 lakh for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those hurt.
Ten people were hospitalized after the incident, with four still in critical condition.
Temple authorities admitted that the crowd was just too big for police to handle this time, so officials are now reviewing safety measures to prevent something like this from happening again.