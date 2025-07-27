Next Article
'Mann Ki Baat': Modi celebrates 11 years of Swachh Bharat
PM Modi, on his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show, celebrated 11 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission.
He shared that this year alone, over 4,500 cities and towns joined the movement, and more than 15 crore people took part in the nationwide cleanliness survey.
Mission has helped millions get access to toilets
Swachh Bharat isn't just about cleaning up—it's about communities coming together.
Modi spotlighted local projects like waste management in Uttarakhand and women-led groups in Bhopal making a real difference.
Since its launch in 2014, the mission has helped millions get access to toilets and cleaner surroundings.
It's a reminder that keeping our cities and villages clean is an ongoing team effort.