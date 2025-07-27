Man ran fake embassy in Ghaziabad, scammed people of crores India Jul 27, 2025

Harshvardhan Jain, 47, allegedly ran a fake embassy out of a rented bungalow in Ghaziabad for about eight years, fooling people and companies with promises of jobs and international deals.

The Uttar Pradesh STF says he posed as an ambassador for made-up micronations like Westarctica and Ladonia, pulling off 162 overseas trips and running a ₹300 crore scam.