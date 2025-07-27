Man ran fake embassy in Ghaziabad, scammed people of crores
Harshvardhan Jain, 47, allegedly ran a fake embassy out of a rented bungalow in Ghaziabad for about eight years, fooling people and companies with promises of jobs and international deals.
The Uttar Pradesh STF says he posed as an ambassador for made-up micronations like Westarctica and Ladonia, pulling off 162 overseas trips and running a ₹300 crore scam.
Suspected ties to international fraudsters and arms dealers
Investigators found Jain controlled 25 shell companies across several countries and had 11 foreign bank accounts.
Police seized fake diplomatic passports, luxury cars with bogus plates, counterfeit documents, cash, and high-end watches from his home.
He's also suspected of ties to international fraudsters and arms dealers.
Jain was arrested last week; police are now digging deeper into his global network as the investigation continues.