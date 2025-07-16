Haridwar's Kanwar Yatra 2025 draws massive crowd
On July 16, thousands of Kanwariyas—devotees on foot—packed Haridwar to collect holy water from the Ganga as part of the Kanwar Yatra.
Kicking off July 11, this annual event draws over 30 million people from across North India, making it one of the country's biggest religious gatherings.
Schools closed in Meerut
With so many pilgrims on the move, places like Meerut have seen road closures. Schools and colleges there are closed from July 16-23.
To help everyone stay safe (and not get lost in the dark), authorities have set up extra lighting and mobile lights for night travel, plus road diversions and tight security along busy highways.
More than just a journey
The Kanwar Yatra is more than a journey—it's a centuries-old tradition where people carry Ganga water to Shiva temples, showing deep faith and community vibes.
It also spotlights how much teamwork goes into keeping such a massive event running smoothly every year.