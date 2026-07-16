Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple adopts pocketless attire for priests, staff
India
In an effort to keep things transparent and fair, Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple has rolled out pocketless attire for its priests and staff.
This comes after recent donation scandals at other big temples, and the temple trust says it is all about "maintain the trust of the devotees" and keeping faith in the tradition strong.
Mansa Devi adds CCTV, donation receipts
The temple isn't stopping at new uniforms: they've also set up 65 CCTV cameras around the premises and now give every devotee a receipt for their donation.
Both staff and visitors seem on board with these changes, seeing them as positive moves toward more open and accountable temple management.