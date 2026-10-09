Harigi village in Shivamogga bans nonvegetarian wedding feasts amid drought
Harigi village, about 30km from Shikaripur in Shivamogga district, has just banned nonvegetarian wedding feasts to help families deal with a tough drought.
Local leaders decided that anyone hosting such a feast will be fined ₹1 lakh, and even attending one could cost you ₹50,000.
The idea is to cut down on expensive celebrations while everyone's struggling with water shortages.
Wedding feasts cost up to ₹10L
Many villagers rely on farming and have been spending huge amounts (sometimes up to ₹10 lakh) on wedding feasts, sometimes by selling land or taking loans.
With this ban, the 350 families in the village can focus their money on essentials instead of big parties.
Leaders and social media back ban
Leaders from nearby areas are backing the move and encouraging other drought-hit villages to do the same.
Social media users are also cheering Harigi's decision, hoping it inspires similar changes elsewhere.