Harikesh Patel arrested by Gujarat ATS over alleged passport forgery

Patel reportedly filed a false "lost passport" report and used forged papers to get another passport from Ghaziabad in July 2024.

He then traveled internationally with it, visiting Bangkok, Singapore, and Dubai, while traveling via Bhutan and returning to India through Nepal.

After authorities flagged his dual passports, he was picked up in Ahmedabad.

The police have charged him with forgery and providing false information; meanwhile, Congress says legal action will follow as per the law.

The investigation is still ongoing.