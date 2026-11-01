Hariom Sehgal accuses Jasveer Kaur Anand of Dehradun property cheating

Hariom Sehgal has accused Jasveer Kaur Anand, who claims to be the wife of former Uttarakhand minister and senior Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat, of cheating him in a Dehradun property deal.

Sehgal says he agreed to sell his home for ₹56 lakh but received only ₹12.8 lakh; the rest of the payments reportedly bounced.

Police have started looking into the case.