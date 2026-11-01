Hariom Sehgal accuses Jasveer Kaur Anand of Dehradun property cheating
India
Hariom Sehgal has accused Jasveer Kaur Anand, who claims to be the wife of former Uttarakhand minister and senior Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat, of cheating him in a Dehradun property deal.
Sehgal says he agreed to sell his home for ₹56 lakh but received only ₹12.8 lakh; the rest of the payments reportedly bounced.
Police have started looking into the case.
Hariom Sehgal forced out, SSP vows
Sehgal also claims his property was actually worth over ₹2 crore and that he was threatened and forced out of his home in 2022, leaving him homeless.
Dehradun's top cop, SSP Pramendra Dobhal, has promised a thorough investigation and said action will be taken against anyone found guilty, even if they're politically connected.