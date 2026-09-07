Hariram Bansal apprehended after Satya Niketan PG collapse, 7 dead

After a five-story paying-guest (PG) building collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6, leaving seven dead and several injured, Delhi Police have apprehended Hariram Bansal in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Monday noon.

His son, Mahesh, and wife, Urmila, were also arrested.

The collapse happened during renovation work, and Hariram was on the run following the collapse.