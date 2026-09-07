Hariram Bansal apprehended after Satya Niketan PG collapse, 7 dead
After a five-story paying-guest (PG) building collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6, leaving seven dead and several injured, Delhi Police have apprehended Hariram Bansal in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Monday noon.
His son, Mahesh, and wife, Urmila, were also arrested.
The collapse happened during renovation work, and Hariram was on the run following the collapse.
Police probe finds ownership utility mismatches
Police are now digging into irregularities in the property's documents and utility records.
While the electricity connection was registered in Hariram and Mahesh's names, official records list Urmila as owner.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended five officials and ordered action against illegal structures in student-heavy areas like Satya Niketan, as investigations focus on unsafe construction practices that put lives at risk.