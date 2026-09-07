Hariram Gupta arrested after Delhi's Satya Niketan collapse killed 7
India
Hariram Gupta, the man believed to own the PG building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan a day before his arrest, has been caught by police after being on the run.
The collapse sadly took seven lives and left several others injured.
Gupta disappeared right after, leading to a search across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh with teams tracking him across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Rescue teams pull 12 people
Rescue teams managed to pull 12 people from the rubble.
Rekha Gupta visited the site and pointed out that water collecting in the basement contributed to its collapse.
She's now ordered all five-floor buildings in Delhi to be sealed, and warned that any municipal officials found responsible will face strict action.