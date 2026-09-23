Harmanjit Singh wanted for grenade attack injured in Amritsar shootout
India
Gangster Harmanjit Singh, wanted for a deadly grenade attack, was injured in a shootout with Punjab Police in Matewal village, Amritsar.
Police tried to stop him after a tip, but he fired at them first, almost hitting an officer, so they shot back and caught him.
Harmanjit Singh hospitalized, found with pistol
Singh was taken to the hospital with a leg injury and was found carrying a.32-bore pistol and live ammunition.
Police are now digging into his criminal background and possible gang or terror links.
They plan to question him further about the grenade attack at Hanuman Chowk in Gurdaspur.