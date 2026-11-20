Harpreet Singh arrested in Zirakpur encounter, ASI Iqbal Singh case
Harpreet Singh, known as Happy Bahman and linked to the Dony Bal gang, was arrested after being shot in a police encounter at a Zirakpur hotel near Chandigarh.
He was with a female accomplice when caught.
This arrest is a major break in the murder case of Assistant Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh.
Bhupinder Singh identified as co-suspect
Police identified Bahman and another suspect, Bhupinder Singh (aka Bhinda), after ASI Singh was killed by bike-riding attackers last October in Tarn Taran.
The Anti-Gangster Task Force followed Bahman's movements through cities like Chandigarh and Delhi before arresting him.
Both suspects face charges under the murder and Arms Act.
Authorities investigating female accomplice's role
Authorities are also looking into the role of his female accomplice, with further details about the operation and the role of the woman awaited.