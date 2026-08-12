Harsh Goenka asks on X if AI will replace work
Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka recently got folks thinking with a simple question on X: if robots and advanced AI end up doing all our physical and mental work, what's really left for us to do?
His post quickly caught attention, tapping into growing curiosity and a bit of worry about where rapid AI progress is taking us.
Amazon reportedly planning 160,000 job cuts
Goenka's question comes as big companies like Amazon and Meta announce major job cuts: Amazon alone could reportedly be planning to cut over 160,000 jobs by 2027 with robots.
People reacted with everything from concern about economic shake-ups to references to movies like The Terminator.
Even tech giants are split: Elon Musk thinks AI will free humans from work entirely, while Mark Zuckerberg believes it'll actually help create more jobs than we have today.